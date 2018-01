Brooklyn trio Sunflower Bean, have just dropped their latest single Crisis Fest, the follow-up to their first release I Was A Fool.

They are set to release their second album TwentyTwo In Blue on March 23rd with their new record label Mom + Pop.

Crisis Fest is a buzzing indie rock track with an old school lilt and great lead vocals from Julia Cumming.

