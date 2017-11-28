Today's #PlayIrishToday is from Kildare six piece Super Extra Bonus Party who have finally returned after seven years, and ten years after their debut self-titled album won the Choice Music Prize.

Their new song Switzerland is Irish indie-electro at its best!

The release couples the announcement of a 'hometown hooley' gig in BRU House in Newbridge, Kildare on New Years Eve.

