Super Extra Bonus Party Sesh!
Paul kicked off 2018's McLoone Sessions in style last night with Super Extra Bonus Party.
The Kildare natives are back after an 8 year break.
You can catch them live at Galway's Roisin Dubh on Saturday 3rd February.
Paul was delighted to invite them for a session. Have a listen here to all three live and exclusive tracks.
After an almost 10-year hiatus, the mighty @SEBPBand return to unload a batch of new music. 🎶— Today FM (@TodayFM) January 17, 2018
They dropped in to perform for The @PMcLoone Show. #FirstForMusic #McLooneSessions pic.twitter.com/CuxS8cZk2B