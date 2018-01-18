The McLoone Sessions are back.

Paul kicked off 2018's McLoone Sessions in style last night with Super Extra Bonus Party. 

The Kildare natives are back after an 8 year break. 

You can catch them live at Galway's Roisin Dubh on Saturday 3rd February. 

Paul was delighted to invite them for a session. Have a listen here to all three live and exclusive tracks. 

 

 