The full lineup of acts announced:

TLC

RICHIE HAWTIN

LEFTFIELD PERFORMING LEFTISM

JUNGLE

DEATH IN VEGAS

MOUNT KIMBIE

BONZAI

DJ DEECE

BOOKA BRASS BAND



The press release reads:

First up, yes, you read that right! The iconic TLC will play their first ever Irish show at this year’s Metropolis Festival. TLC were the biggest girl band in the 90s, selling an incredible 65 million records and winning multiple awards including Grammys and VMAs.

The band announced they are releasing a brand new record this month - and recently performed their first ever UK show, absolutely bringing the house down. We cannot WAIT to catch seminal tunes like Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg, Unpretty, Creep, No Scrubs and Waterfalls for the first time EVER in Ireland.

Next, we’re super-thrilled to announce the appearance of pioneering DJ, producer and legend of underground dance music, Richie Hawtin, the master who has melted minds with his impeccable techno for a quarter century, and is making his massively anticipated first return to our shores since he played the SOLD OUT Forbidden Fruit in 2015. Richie is the most sought-after techno artist in the world right now. His stellar career has been characterized by a restless urge to push electronic music forward, and advance the genre by constantly breaking new ground, through his genius as a DJ and a record label head.