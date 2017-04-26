Paul McLoone is live at 9pm and he has tickets for The Avalanches to be won on the show !

THE AVALANCHES

Live at The Academy, 16th June 2017

Following on from their first album released in 16 years “Wildflower”, The Avalanches will play a highly anticipated live show at The Academy, Friday 16th June.

Speaking about the album Robbie Chater “What kept us going during the making this record was a belief in the day-to-day experience of music as a life force – as life energy. Hearing a certain song on a certain morning can change your day; it can make the world look different, changing the way you perceive light refracting through the atmosphere for the rest of the afternoon. Literally changing the colour and feeling- tone of your world”.

Wildflower – the album – is nothing less than a journey into a kaleidoscopic secret world of sound; a wormhole that leads to a place most of us didn’t even realize existed. It’s a timeless, untouchable, gloriously affectionate celebration of those musical mavericks who never gave a damn what anyone else thought.