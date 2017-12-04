All this week on Lost In Music we'll be taking a look at some music videos that have been transformed by big Hollywood names.

Here's a few you may have forgotten about..

Lost In Music with Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm.

Gorillaz recruited Bruce Willis and his action skills for their video for Stylo.

Ever wondered if Jake Gyllenhaal is any use at tennis? Vampire Weekend sure wanted to find out in their video for Giving Up The Gun.

Michael Jackson was always enlisting his famous pals to star in his videos and it was no different for Remember The Time.

The ancient Egyptian video starred Pharoah Eddie Murphy and his Queen, supermodel Iman with Magic Johnson playing the guard.

Christopher Walken's dancing in Fatboy Slim's video for Weapon Of Choice..

Who could forget this epic Noughties moment...? When Bennifer was confirmed in one swift butt kiss (skip to 1.38)!

Andrew Garfield made waves in the video for Arcade Fire's gay rights song We Exist.

James Blake called upon a pregnant Natalie Portman to feature in his video for My Willing Heart.

Pamela Anderson has featured in a few music videos in her time, but a smooch with Kanye West certainly tops it!

