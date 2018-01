Joe Donnelly is filling in for Dermot & Dave this week and boldly declared his top five Irish songs of all time on air this morning.

They are:

Sinead O'Connor - Mandinka

U2 - One

The John Wayne - Little Green Cars

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues

Jailbreak - Thin Lizzy

So we asked people to send in their favourite Irish songs and we've created the ultimate Irish playlist from their responses.

There are some amazing tunes in here, makes you proud to be Irish.