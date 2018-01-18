We've all been there, you're listening to a song and realise it sounds the exact same as another song.

Sometimes its obvious, but other times it so subtle you wouldn't realise the similar sounds.

Some Popplegangers are famous...

We all remember the 2015 case of Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams vs Marvin Gaye. Where a jury awarded an astounding $7.4 million to Marvin Gaye's children for the chords they borrowed from Marvin Gaye's Got to Give It Up for their track Blurred Lines.

And the lesser known ones, like Delta Goodrem mooching Arcade Fire's Rebellion.

Lana Del Rey made recent headlines when her track Get Free was ripped from Radiohead's Creep. Even though Radiohead themselves borrowed the melody for Creep from The Hollies' 70's track The Air That I Breathe, which got them in a legal battle of their own!

Or this mega-mix of Popplegangers.. Both Sia and Ed Sheeran took TLC's No Scrubs to make their own hit records Cheap Thrills and Shape Of You.

