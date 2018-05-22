The Chemical Brothers will play the 3Arena in Dublin on October 29.

They'll be joined by special guests Stephan Bodzin & James Holroyd on the night.

This gig promises to 'create its own transcendent audio/visual space where the audience can lose themselves for the duration of the set.'

The Chemical Brothers deliver one of the most in demand festival headline sets in the world and tickets go on sale this Friday 25 May at 9am, from €49.50 inclusive of booking fees, via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie

But before they even go on sale, you can head over to our Facebook page for your chance to win a pair.