Hollywood star Russell Crowe joined Ian Dempsey on the show this morning to talk about his upcoming Irish gig with band Indoor Garden Party, their Irish ‘choir’ and his special connection with ‘The Fields of Athenry’ which is featured on their album ‘The Musical’.

For those of you waiting on Indoor Garden Party live show news ... Keep September 28,29,30 and October 1st free pic.twitter.com/R2MTHep8ea — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 15, 2017

Crowe, who was in flying form, fondly recounted the first time he heard the Irish anthem, on a grey and gloomy day in Landsdowne Road in 2002.

The Irish rugby team had just hammered the Wallabies for the first time in 23 years and the Irish fans were, doing what they do best, bellowing the song with pride.

However, he went on to make the wildly controversial claim – that, much to his delight, the song can actually be claimed as Australian! Russell, you're clutching at straws there mate!

Listen back to the entire interview here: