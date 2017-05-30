All this week on Lost in Music we want to know what you think of the more unusual collaborations in music.

When rock stars join forces you expect magic and fireworks.. but sometimes they can be downright ugly.

Here's a few of our favourite good and bad collaborations..

Released nearly 31 years ago.. Walk This Way revived Aerosmith's career and scooped RUN DMC into mainstream pop culture.

To almost everyone's surprise.. Nick Cave managed create this amazing song with the ex-Neighbours star

Funky riffs from Nile Rogers combined with Pharrell's smooth vocals and Daft Punk's French house equals the biggest song of 2013

And now for the not so hot collaborations..

The King of Pop and Eddie Murphy teamed up for What's Up With You. It was voted one of the Worst Videos Of All Time by MTV, we reckon it might also be up for the weirdest collaboration of all time.

Miss Piggy's rocky duet with Ozzy Osbourne... need we say more?