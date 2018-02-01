Excitement levels are high this morning following the news that The Jacksons are coming to Ireland, this will be their first ever Irish gig.

One of the greatest pop and Motown super groups in the history of music will take to the stage at Dublin’s Dun Laoghaire Harbour on August Bank Holiday Weekend, Friday 3 August 2018 as part of the Beatyard Festival line up.

Original members Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson and Jermaine Jackson will perform all of their hits live with a 9 piece band.

We can expect an amazing 90 minute show filled with hit after hit including “Can You Feel It”, “Never Can Say Goodbye”, “ABC”, “I’ll Be There”, “Shake Your Body”, “Walk Right Now”, “Blame It On The Boogie”, “Wanna Be Startin' Somethin”, “Beat It”, and “Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough.”

Tickets from €59.50 plus booking fee go on sale Wednesday 7 February 2018 at 9am from http://www.the-beatyard.com/ and www.eventbrite.ie/ and www.ticketmaster.ie