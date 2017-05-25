Another track to get #OnYourRadar tonight is The Japanese House and Saw You In A Dream.

21 year old Amber Bain aka The Japanese House latest single Saw You In A Dream is a wonderful slice of dreamy pop that packs quite a whimsical punch. The track is off her fourth EP, due for release on June 16th.

She's currently on a massive UK tour with a few US dates this summer, just after supporting The 1975 on their tour! Early this year she was nominated on BBC's Sound Of Longlist and her track Cool Blue featured on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack.

