The Killers are back! And Louise Duffy has the EXCLUSIVE first Irish play of their new single The Man at 7.45pm tonight!

It's been five years since we've had new music from The Killers and with a mini festival tour planned this summer and their fifth studio album due out on September 20th, it's great to have them back!

They've been recording with Joshua Tree and U2 producer Jacknife Lee and check out a lil preview here, sounding very 80's!

