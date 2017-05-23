Hate the hassle of club queues on nights out? Then this new track from Raye just for you!

Get it #OnYourRadar now!

But you may already know 19-year-old South Londoner Raye.. she sang on Jonas Blue's By Your Side and the gigantic You Don't Know Me with Jax Jones.

Her music was first discovered on Hype Machine by Years & Years lead singer Olly Alexander and soon signed her big record contract with Polydor!

