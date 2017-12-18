We are taking a look back at the bounty of sessions recorded exclusively for Paul McLoone in 2017.

Some amazing moments. From David Keenan, Columbia Mills, Jane Weaver, Ships, Talos, Touts and so many more.

We thought we would pop some of the stand out sessions here in one handy place. You will note there are two tracks from Fontaines DC because they were spectacular.

The McLoone Sessions are aired on Wednesday Nights.