The National Will Play Dublin And Cork In September
We have a release date for new music from The National, and with it the band have announced three Irish gigs, taking place in Dublin and Cork.
The album,Sleep Well Beast is set for release on September 8th and the first single is 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.'
The band will play in Cork on September 16th at Cork Opera House, and will follow that with two gigs at Dublin's Vicar Street on September 17th and 18th.
Tickets available from usual outlets next Friday, May 19th.