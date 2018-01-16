The Paul McLoone Show has broadcast from some amazing live venues over the past few years.

Just last April in West Cork, Connollys of Leap hosted the show, it was amazing. Thanks to Jens Uhl for this video.

In 2018, we want to take the show on tour. We want to discover the best live music venues in the country, and we will be taking bands with us for some very special shows.

We need your help, where do you think is a great music venue that we can bring the show on tour to?

No county too far, no venue too small!

Contact us takepaulontour@todayfm.com or katebh@todayfm.com