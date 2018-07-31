The Paul McLoone Show has poured through the All Together Now line up and selected a number of acts that you should most definitely catch this weekend at the very first All Together Now festival.

(There are too many to choose from but we reckon you will have an amazing festival, if you at least catch these bands!)

Paul McLoone's Picks

Roisin Murphy

Saturday, Main Stage.

Appearing on the main stage on Saturday 4th August at 19.45, be sure and get yourself front and centre to experience one of Ireland's most exciting and electric artists.

Ghostpoet

Friday, Something Kind of Wonderful.

Ghostpoet live is an intense experience, the Mercury nominated artist will be weaving his magic for an hour on the Something Kind of Wonderful Stage at 19.30pm

Villagers

Sunday Main Stage

Conor O'Brien is back with a new album in September. We are loving 'A Trick of The Light' the new single from the album. Sunday evening is the perfect time to be soothed by Villagers, we have a feeling this will be a very special performance.

The New Power Generation

Sunday Main Stage

Prince's legendary band are going to bring the party in Curraghmore. Check out this live performance to see what you are in for. They play at 5pm on The Main Stage.

This is the Kit

Sunday Main Stage

No stranger to The Paul McLoone show, This is The Kit are brilliant and perfect to ease you into a jam packed festival Sunday. They play 13.30 on the main stage.

The Lost Brothers

Saturday Road To Nowhere

The Lost Brothers recorded an amazing #McLooneSession a while back, you can catch that here #TheMcLooneSessions. Then smartly go and see them at 18.45 as part of the road to nowhere day stage.

David Keenan

Sunday Road To Nowhere

David's track Cobwebs was first played on The Paul McLoone show just over a years ago. This is hard to believe really, as the Louth native has made his mark on the folk scene in an unprecedented way. Go see him at 3pm on Sunday to reignite your soul.

In terms of DJ Sets, Paul is recommending Kevin Rowland who plays The Belonging Bandstand on Saturday night at Midnight.

Check out this for what may be in store.

Producer Kate Brennan Harding's Picks

I totally reiterate Paul's picks and I am very excited to be DJing on Sunday Night at The Belonging Bandstand at 1am, do pop by and have a dance with me!

So here's a few of the more late night/early morning acts that I will be bouncing around to.

The Black Madonna

Friday Road To Nowhere (Night)

The Black Madonna is an incredible DJ, fusing funk, synth, disco and lots of base she is the Woman to truly have you popping your ATN cherry with a big mighty bang. I have been playing this track in my own dj sets for over a year and the slow opening makes it even more magic. Late Friday 02.00!

Underworld

Saturday Main Stage

I am pretty sure I have heard Paul say this song is one of the tracks of the year. Well I cannot wait to hear it live on Saturday 23.15 on the main stage.

There will be so much to see and do. Anyone heading to ATN look out for each other, be kind and dance your socks off.

