The Prodigy – Music for the Jilted Generation | Tins & Tunes Podcast #3
An album that leaps from the speakers and aurally assaults you; this is arguably the high point of The Prodigy’s career.
Joe talks through the musical mastery of Liam Howlett, the social and political significance of the album, and uncovers a few interesting samples in the process.
The Beers?
- Eight Degrees Sunburnt Ale
- Wicklow Wolf American Amber
What is Tins and Tunes?
Tins and Tunes is the brainchild of Joe Donnelly, a man who likes his tunes and also happens to enjoy the odd craft beer.
Joe selects a modern classic album and advises you on which beverages are best to accompany the LP.