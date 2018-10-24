Spice Girls LIVE for One Night Only on Today FM 90s:

Ah 1996, life was so much simpler then. No mobile phones capturing your every waking moment, no social media overload, and a time when five ordinary girls from the UK could become not only a pop phenomenon but a pop cultural phenomenon.

The Spice Girls were the full package: great songs, great image and great fun.

Rumours abound that the band are about to announce a reunion tour, albeit without Victoria so to celebrate all things Spice Girls this Saturday on Today FM 90s at 8pm we present the ultimate Spice Girls live set, including all of their huge songs, along with solo hits from Geri, Mel C and Emma.

We’ll be bringing you the very best in music editing technology to deliver a never-heard-before playlist to help you experience The Spice Girls like never before – Live and in your living room!

