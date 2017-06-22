The debut record from the Strokes arrived with the perfect mix of attitude and banging tunes.

Joe delves into the sharp smart riffs and catchy hooks, while discovering that style can sometime be matched by substance.

LISTEN: The Strokes - Is This It



The Beers?

Dungarvan Brewing Helvick Gold

Rascal’s Brewing Big Hop Red



