The The's second album Infected from 1986 is this week's #ClassicAlbumOfTheWeek.

One of the most original bands to come out of the 80s and 90s, The The's album Infected was ahead of its time in more ways than one. It pushed the boundaries musically, politically and visually.

The undercurrent of political thoughts and themes that rip through the album have allowed it to transcend decades and remain relevant, especially today.

They decided to make a video for each track on the album; here's a short documentary about the making of the album and videos.

Infected hit 99 on Q's 100 Greatest British Albums Of All Time in 2000.

Paul will be playing tracks from the album across the week so don't miss it from 9pm.

PLUS The The's play the Iveagh Gardens on July 7th and Paul has a pair of tickets to be won nightly!

The Paul McLoone Show, Monday to Thursday from 9pm.

CVOMPETITIONM