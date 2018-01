The Wombats are back and Louise Duffy is really into this tune, 'Cheetah Tongue'. Infectious melody and indie pop guitar sensibility. This is a great tune.

'Cheetah Tongue' is the opening track from new album 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life' which is out on Feb 9th.

Mathew Murphy the lead singer has said this track is the most psychedelic from their fourth album.

Louise loves it, we think you will too.

