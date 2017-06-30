The 90s were full of thin eyebrows, baggy jeans, blue eyeshadow and amazing music and in 1998 you couldn't go an hour without hearing the brilliant Picture House on the radio.

Sunburst has become one of the most iconic songs of the 90s and as soon as you hear it you are transported back to that simpler time.

They popped in to Today FM to perform this blast from the past, a song that will stick with you all day, but in a good way!

The best part is how they look like they're having just as much fun playing it 19 years later as they did back in the day - look at their smiles!

Oh the memories!

Picture House dropped in for a chat with Muireann on the Dermot & Dave show.