What happens when you get 500 Coronas fans, Dermot & Dave and The Coronas in one room for one hour?

An unforgettable hour of music and craic, which was also broadcast LIVE across the country, that's what!

500 lucky Today FM listeners were picked from thousands of entries and told to get themselves to The Mansion House in Dublin for a very special #CoronasSecretSession on Wednesday.

Their brand new album 'Trust The Wire' is out on June 2 and the lads serenaded the crowd and Dermot & Dave with some seriously amazing tunes.

And as the live radio show wrapped up Danny and the lads decided they hadn't had enough and stayed on playing a heap of their biggest hits, with Danny jumping down from the stage and having the chats with everyone.

It was all the craic, here's a snippet of what it was like to be front row at a very special Coronas Secret Session!