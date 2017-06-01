This Is What It's Like To Be Front Row At A Very Special Coronas Secret Session
What happens when you get 500 Coronas fans, Dermot & Dave and The Coronas in one room for one hour?
An unforgettable hour of music and craic, which was also broadcast LIVE across the country, that's what!
YES! They're here #CoronasSecretSession @DaveTodayFM @DermotTodayFM pic.twitter.com/ZNmOOpT1z3— Today FM (@todayfm) May 31, 2017
500 lucky Today FM listeners were picked from thousands of entries and told to get themselves to The Mansion House in Dublin for a very special #CoronasSecretSession on Wednesday.
We're LIVE from the Round Room at the Mansion House with @TheCoronas and #DermotAndDave!#CoronasSecretSession https://t.co/g1plMP6pOq pic.twitter.com/7Y9xkqePYr— Today FM (@todayfm) May 31, 2017
We're calling it the Danny Shuffle! @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM @TheCoronas #CoronasSecretSessions pic.twitter.com/CPUTqkpOiD— Today FM (@todayfm) May 31, 2017
Their brand new album 'Trust The Wire' is out on June 2 and the lads serenaded the crowd and Dermot & Dave with some seriously amazing tunes.
And as the live radio show wrapped up Danny and the lads decided they hadn't had enough and stayed on playing a heap of their biggest hits, with Danny jumping down from the stage and having the chats with everyone.
It was all the craic, here's a snippet of what it was like to be front row at a very special Coronas Secret Session!
Oh it's just a 'cymbal' of our love for @TheCoronas. Ahem! @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM #CoronasSecretSession pic.twitter.com/BztNyt3owL— Today FM (@todayfm) May 31, 2017