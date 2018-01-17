Soulful Jorja Smith has collaborated with Stormzy for her emotional new track Let Me Down.

Jorja Smith's voices soars as Stormzy's verse floats along the beats and piano.

Of the song, Jorja says "Let Me Down is about meaning very little to someone; but being okay with that, even though it hurts".

Jorja Smith is set to play Coachella this April after a few UK dates. Her year is already off to a great start after being announced as the winner of the Brits Critic Choice Award, following in the footstaps of Adele, Florence and The Machine, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande and Rag 'n' Bone Man.

