Louise Duffy always focus's on new Irish music on the show. Tonight we have 3 amazing songs from 3 amazing Irish artists.

Saint Sister who are playing The Olympia Dublin on Thursday 11th October have returned with a new track Twin Peaks. This is an even richer sound than previous works. You can win tickets from Louise to see them tonight!

Next up Brian Deady is back with a really great track where he wears his heart on his sleeve, addressing his own personal anxiety problems. Check out the video for 'Fire in The Woods' here.

Thirdly a former Play Irish Artist of the Week. Roe who is just about to release an ode to her former self and approaches the topic of bullying in ' Hey Thomas'.

Listen in for the best new Irish music proudly supported every night by Louise Duffy.