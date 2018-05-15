Saint Sister, Brian Deady & Roe

Louise Duffy always focus's on new Irish music on the show. Tonight we have 3 amazing songs from 3 amazing Irish artists. 

Saint Sister who are playing The Olympia Dublin on Thursday 11th October have returned with a new track Twin Peaks. This is an even richer sound than previous works. You can win tickets from Louise to see them tonight! 

 

 

Thirdly a former Play Irish Artist of the Week. Roe who is just about to release an ode to her former self and approaches the topic of bullying in ' Hey Thomas'. 

Listen in for the best new Irish music proudly supported every night by Louise Duffy. 