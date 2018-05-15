Three Awesome New Irish Tracks Louise Duffy
Louise Duffy always focus's on new Irish music on the show. Tonight we have 3 amazing songs from 3 amazing Irish artists.
Saint Sister who are playing The Olympia Dublin on Thursday 11th October have returned with a new track Twin Peaks. This is an even richer sound than previous works. You can win tickets from Louise to see them tonight!
Let's watch Twin Peaks in the summer...https://t.co/8dYmltVlJx pic.twitter.com/vgbk7N1Gcz— Saint Sister (@Saint_Sister_) May 15, 2018
Next up Brian Deady is back with a really great track where he wears his heart on his sleeve, addressing his own personal anxiety problems. Check out the video for 'Fire in The Woods' here.
Thirdly a former Play Irish Artist of the Week. Roe who is just about to release an ode to her former self and approaches the topic of bullying in ' Hey Thomas'.
Listen in for the best new Irish music proudly supported every night by Louise Duffy.
✖️ NEW SINGLE ‘Hey Thomas’ OUT JUNE 1ST on @fictivekinuk! ✖️Tune into the @louiseduffyshow @TodayFM TONIGHT to hear it played. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/QxryCz9zoY— ROE (@Roe_music) May 15, 2018