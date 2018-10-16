This week on Lost in Music we are paying particular attention to guitar music hitting the new releases.

Tonight it is Dublin based outfit Thumper's turn to appear #OnYourRadar, with their track 'You're Bringing Me Down'.

The guys did a mega set at Hard Working Class Heroes. All set to release their EP “(You’re Bringing Me) Down” follows on from previous release “AFL”. Both singles are due to appear on the band’s new EP, Out of Body Auto-Message, coming out in November.

Lost in Music with Ed Smith Weeknights 7pm