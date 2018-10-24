Prince LIVE for One Night Only on Today FM 80s.

Has there ever been another super star more expertly versed in all forms of music than Prince Rogers Nelson?

In concert, Prince was given to teasing the audience with minute long versions of his biggest hits before launching into extended Funk jams which while undoubtedly a treat for Purple aficionados, could leave the casual fan nonplussed.

To this end we’ve put together the ultimate Prince setlist; full versions of huge hits, classic album tracks and a bit of jamming for good measure of course live and in your living room, this Friday from 8pm on Today FM 80s.

We’ll be bringing you the very best in music editing technology to deliver a never-heard-before playlist to help you experience Prince like never before.

Throughout his career Prince undoubtedly brought The Funk, but also flitted effortlessly between Soul, Pop, Rock, Jazz and R&B.

Along with Spingsteen, Jackson and Madonna his face belongs on the Mount Rushmore of 80s Pop.

