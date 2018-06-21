Is there one act you’re only raging you never got to experience live?

For us there are too many to mention, so to help celebrate the very best in Live music we’ve planned in an unmissable weekend of live gigs across our three new music streams, Today FM 80s, Today FM 90s and Today XM.

We’ll be bringing you the very best in music editing technology by creating three epic Live gigs from Queen, Whitney Houston and Oasis, three of the biggest artists who feature on each of our streams.

We’ve created never-heard-before playlists of all their best live tracks to help you experience them like never before – Live and in your living room!

Trust us, you won’t want to miss this.

Queen LIVE

For one night only on Today FM 80s

Whitney Houston LIVE

For one night only on Today FM 90s

Oasis LIVE

For one night only on Today XM

Listen live in your living room, blare us on your speakers, tune in in the car, no matter where you are next weekend, make sure you’re tuned in to Today FM’s music streams.

Simply download the Today FM app and click the More Music icon in the top left corner to access these three nights of incredible live gigs or stream it on our website at TodayFM.com/80sTodayFM.com/90s TodayFM.com/XM