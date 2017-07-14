Today FM LIVE At Longitude
We've been longing(tude) for this day. OK that was a terrible pun. Sorry, we're just really excited.
All this weekend Today FM will be at Longitude in Marlay Park and we've so much planned.
Its our first time ever at the festival so we wanted to make it special and give you a place that you could not only dance in but also get 'stun' in.
Basically, this:
We'll be in the woods to the left of the main stage so if you're around- here's what we're doing:
Oh Its SalON
We'll be doing festival make-up for FREE at the Today FM tent from 3-6 each day with Siobhan O'Rafferty and the talented Lorcans Faces.
Still in love with this look🙈 inspired by the one of my favourite artists @kristenxleanne #iphonepics #makeup #makeupartist #welovecolour #nevertoomuchcolour #lastposttoday #photooftheday #artist #mua #festiveface #instagood #instadaily #hashtagsfordays #makethemsee
A post shared by Siobhan O Rafferty🦋 (@siobhanoraffertymakeupartist) on
"Reliving 1992 here Playing "Sleeping Satellite" Playing Prince and Deacon Blue, yeah Playing "I Will Always Love You", yeah But when I think of me and you..." Metronomy - The Upsetter Products Used: @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint in White, Black, Dark Pink and Violet, @occmakeup Cosmetic Color Pencil in Feathered and Anime
A post shared by Lorcan D (@lorcansface) on
Believe In Your Selfie
We'll have a photobooth on site for all of your selfie needs with free prints for your memories. Cute.
Special Performances:
Mind if we name drop? K thanks. We'll have exclusive live performances and interviews with some of the big acts from Longitude this year at the tent.
Friday:
Louise Duffy with live performances from Picture This, Wild Youth and Wyvern Lingo.
DJ sets with Daft as Punk and Fergal D'Arcy
Saturday:
Muireann O'Connell on Summer Saturdays chats to Catfish and the Bottlemen and a live performance from All Tvvins
DJ Sets with Today FM's Kate Brennan Harding followed by the incredible Kelly Anne Byrne
Sunday:
Live performance from Al Porter and the Sugarcubes
Ed Songs of Praise LIVE and a DJ Set from the insanely entertaining Fergal D'arcy
Basically we just want to dance with you, get pictures with you and have DMC's in the portaloo (too far?).
Oh Its lONgitude.
We'll stop with the puns now.