We've been longing(tude) for this day. OK that was a terrible pun. Sorry, we're just really excited.

All this weekend Today FM will be at Longitude in Marlay Park and we've so much planned.

Its our first time ever at the festival so we wanted to make it special and give you a place that you could not only dance in but also get 'stun' in.

Basically, this:

via GIPHY

We'll be in the woods to the left of the main stage so if you're around- here's what we're doing:

Oh Its SalON

We'll be doing festival make-up for FREE at the Today FM tent from 3-6 each day with Siobhan O'Rafferty and the talented Lorcans Faces.

Believe In Your Selfie

We'll have a photobooth on site for all of your selfie needs with free prints for your memories. Cute.

via GIPHY

Special Performances:

Mind if we name drop? K thanks. We'll have exclusive live performances and interviews with some of the big acts from Longitude this year at the tent.

Friday:

Louise Duffy with live performances from Picture This, Wild Youth and Wyvern Lingo.

DJ sets with Daft as Punk and Fergal D'Arcy

Saturday:

Muireann O'Connell on Summer Saturdays chats to Catfish and the Bottlemen and a live performance from All Tvvins

DJ Sets with Today FM's Kate Brennan Harding followed by the incredible Kelly Anne Byrne

Sunday:

Live performance from Al Porter and the Sugarcubes

Ed Songs of Praise LIVE and a DJ Set from the insanely entertaining Fergal D'arcy

Basically we just want to dance with you, get pictures with you and have DMC's in the portaloo (too far?).

via GIPHY

Oh Its lONgitude.

We'll stop with the puns now.