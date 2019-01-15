Every Tuesday we pay particular attention to the latest Irish releases, from bigger and lesser known acts. If the tunes good then it we just have to play it!

Tonight Louise Duffy returns for her first Play Irish show of 2019 with a plethora of talent.

Wexford Natives Cornerboy are our guests in Session. These lads came in just before Christmas to record tracks from their latest EP 'Goodbye Old Holy'.

True Tides are our Play Irish Artist of the week (again) their brand new single, 'The Answer' was released on Friday and is pop perfection.

Alongside these two deadly newer acts we have music from SOAK and Whenyoung who both premiered their new singles on Lost in Music last Thursday.

Follow our Play Irish 2019 spotify playlist here

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy Weeknights 7pm

Supporting Irish Music Always