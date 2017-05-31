Golden show ahead folks, as Sgt. Pepper Lonely Hearts Club Band turns 50 this week.. The Paul McLoone Show is rewinding to 1967 tonight for a special Beatlemania broadcast.

After spending a splendid 27 weeks at the top of the UK albums chart and a fab 15 weeks at number one in the US in 1967, The Beatles 8th studio album won four Grammy Awards. The superb Sgt. Pepper was the first rock album to win the Album of the Year Grammy Award. And in 2003, Rolling Stone crowned it number one on the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, which is just tickety-boo.

According to Hunter Davies book The Beatles the origin of the album title was "first used by Mal Evans, one of their two roadies. At a meal together, one of the Beatles asked Mal to pass the salt and pepper. He misheard and replied, 'Sergeant Pepper?' "

While knuckling down in preparation for this spiffing show, we stumbled across this stellar clip of John Lennon's funky Rolls Royce..

