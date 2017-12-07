Two New Camila Cabello Tracks To Get #OnYourRadar
A double #OnYourRadar today!
On the day her debut album Camila goes on pre-sale, Camil Cabello has released two brand new tracks..
A stripped back and lonely ballad Real Friends..
Which might be in reference to her fallout with her ex-Fifth Harmony bandmates.
And she dropped Never Be The Same, a love-stoned love song with a whirling chorus..
Her album is due out on January 12th, something to beat the January blues!
