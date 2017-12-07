A double #OnYourRadar today!

On the day her debut album Camila goes on pre-sale, Camil Cabello has released two brand new tracks..

A stripped back and lonely ballad Real Friends..

Which might be in reference to her fallout with her ex-Fifth Harmony bandmates.

And she dropped Never Be The Same, a love-stoned love song with a whirling chorus..

Her album is due out on January 12th, something to beat the January blues!

