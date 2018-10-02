Van Morrison has announced details of a new album, The Prophet Speaks.

The Prophet Speaks is Van Morrison’s 40th studio album and will be released on 7th December on Caroline International. This fourteen track album follows a recent run of hugely acclaimed albums (Roll With The Punches, Versatile and You’re Driving Me Crazy), each of which has delved deep into the musical styles that have continued to inspire Van throughout his life – vocal jazz and R&B. Here, Van takes on a series of unarguable classics by the likes of John Lee Hooker, Sam Cooke and Solomon Burke (among others) and makes them unmistakably his own. Alongside these reinterpretations, The Prophet Speaks features six phenomenal new Van Morrison compositions.

Van Morrison says of The Prophet Speaks: “It was important for me to get back to recording new music as well as doing some of the blues material that has inspired me from the beginning. Writing songs and making music is what I do, and working with great musicians makes it all the more enjoyable.”

Van Morrison is double headliner at Bluesfest later this month with Robert Plant on the 28th October in the 3 Arena.

