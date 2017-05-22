How would you like to join Today FM for a secret session?

No, not that kind of session, it’s a music session, involving a live performance from one of Ireland’s best loved bands, at a secret location.

What we CAN tell you is that it's all happening in Dublin, on May 31st

And we can, of course, tell you all about the band.

They are The Coronas, and they’ve a new album, and they want to play some tracks for you. It’s a celebration of the best new Irish music around.

You’ll be up close and personal, so near to the band you’ll be able to smell Danny O’Reilly.

If that’s your thing.

You know you want to be there... but we can’t tell you where it is.

You’ll have to meet us somewhere in Dublin, and we’ll bring you to the secret gig. You'll need to be available to travel to Dublin on May 31st between the hours of 10am and 1pm.

We have a very limited number of places for this private session, so register your details now, and you and a friend could be in with a chance to head along to a very special secret session with The Coronas and Today FM.

Over 18s only, one entry per person, terms and conditions apply.

Enter here!