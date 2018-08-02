Want To Meet Brian Wilson?
Paul McLoone has a mega prize lined up for you next week!
Yep he wants to send a listener and their friend to Brian Wilson in concert in Vicar Street, not only that; the winner will be getting to sit in on the sound check and meeting Beach Boy legend in real life!
ALL OF THIS!
Greatest Hits Live VIP Meet & Greet Package - €399 per package
- Premium Reserved
- Early Entry
- First access merch shopping
- Exclusive Soundcheck Experience
- Meet & Greet with Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
- Individual photo with Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
- One signed copy of I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir
- One commemorative VIP laminate
Join Paul on Tuesday 7th August and listen out for The Beach Boys Double Play to be in with a chance to win.
In the meantime lets just have a moment to this magnificent classic.
