Paul McLoone wants to help!

Paul McLoone has a mega prize lined up for you next week! 

Yep he wants to send a listener and their friend to Brian Wilson in concert in Vicar Street, not only that; the winner will be getting to sit in on the sound check and meeting Beach Boy legend in real life!

ALL OF THIS! 

Greatest Hits Live VIP Meet & Greet Package - €399 per package

  • Premium Reserved
  • Early Entry
  • First access merch shopping
  • Exclusive Soundcheck Experience
  • Meet & Greet with Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
  • Individual photo with Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
  • One signed copy of I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir
  • One commemorative VIP laminate

 Join Paul on Tuesday 7th August and listen out for The Beach Boys Double Play to be in with a chance to win. 

In the meantime lets just have a moment to this magnificent classic. 

The Paul McLoone Show Monday - Thursday 9 to Midnight. 

 