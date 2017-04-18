Louise Duffy on Lost in Music has weekend passes for Groove Festival in Wicklow to be won nightly.

Groove Festival returns this summer with Primal Scream headlining Saturday 19th and UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey topping the bill on Sunday 20th August.

Hudson Taylor and Hothouse Flowers added to Main Stage with Daithí.

Groove Festival, brought to you by Energia, returns to the stunning surrounds of Co. Wicklow’s Killruddery House & Gardens this August 19th & 20th . A fantastic music filled weekend lies ahead. Taking to the Main Stage on Saturday to support Primal Scream, Ireland’s hottest new band, Hudson Taylor are set to play. They will be joined by the live music supremo Jerry Fish and Columbia Mills with two more acts to be announced. UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey will be joined by the brilliant Hothouse Flowers, Cry Before Dawn, Stomptown Brass along with Spring Break and Na Fianna on Sunday night’s bill.

The Sony Xperia Stage continues with a Groove Festival tradition of bringing the best of new artists to a wide audience. Since Groove started five years ago, the second stage has become a hugely popular spot with Festival goers to hear the most exciting new talent on the music scene, this year the line-up is particularly exciting. The Sony Xperia Stage headliners for this year are Daithí and UK singer songwriter John Smith. Playing on Saturday with Daithí is the stunning Ailbhe Reddy plus Katie Laffan, Third Smoke, Farah Elle, Chris Wise and The Hidden Revolution and Jamie Duff. Sunday night’s headliner John Smith, will have The Fitzafrenic, King Bones, Jack O’Rourke, Bocs Social, I am Niamh and Carron on the bill.

Groove Festival is set to grow extensively this year with the addition of Thrive, a new wellness precinct within the festival. Thrive will focus on offering guests the chance to move, nourish and learn in the calm, open, natural surrounds of Killruddery’s gardens, and feature a lineup of over 20 names from the world of health, food and wellness including Roz Purcell, Derval O’Rourke, Aileen Cox Blundell and many more.