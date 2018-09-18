West Cork is a veritable feast for the soul, I know I used to live there. With amazing venues, stunning towns and communities that really are making a difference to each other. This makes it a very fertile ground for creative energy. One of the latest artists emerging from West Cork is Rushes, aka Sean Walsh.

'Liquor’ is Rushes' second single of 2018 and follows his debut ‘Wave’. Liquour has been included in Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, slotting in amongst the mainstream heavyweights.



Behind the scenes, the hardworking emerging artist has worked with the likes of Kodaline, Overhead The Albatross and All Tvvins. ‘Liquor’ further cements Rushes as a revered songwriter and artist, whose skills continue to find new avenues for creating music.

We can expect an EP very soon. Keep your ears peeled for a Lost in Music Session too.

Rushes is our Play Irish Artist of the week.

If you have songs that would fit the show send to lostinmusic@todayfm.com