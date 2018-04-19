The date is fast approaching for the Vhi Women's Mini Marathon, and if you haven't signed up yet but would love to take part then click here to register!

It's a day full of all sorts of craic, friendship, fun and fitness so why not join the women of Today FM and lets take on the 10K together.

So to get us up and running (pfor the big day (get it?!) we've been busy creating the ultimate running playlist for you to blare as you train and on the day itself.

There are some seriously motivational tunes in here, so hit play, hit the road and we will see you on Sunday 3 June!