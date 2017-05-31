A voice that defined a generation, Liam Gallagher is BACK with a new solo single.. that will have it's Irish radio debut on Lost In Music tonight!

His new track Wall Of Glass is off his upcoming album As You Were.

He plays to a sold out Olympia Theatre in Dublin on June 10th and we here at Lost in Music have a pair of tickets to be won on the show all this week.

The prize also includes passes to the after party in The Mercantile with Liam's brother Paul Gallagher. To win you must listen to the show nightly and collect the clues to be entered into our draw.

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm

Ah we definitely missed this frontman..