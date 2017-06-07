All this week on Lost In Music we want to know what songs remind you of your exams. What tunes got you through those dark and dreary nights in the library?

What songs did you dance at your desk to? The big anthems that saved you from the depths of impossible maths equations and everlasting essays. And (possibly more important) the songs that you rocked out to after all the quizzing and testing was done. Here are a few of our musical saviours..

Lost In Music, weeknights from 7pm.

Were your study breaks filled with watching the dancing skeletons in The Chemical Brothers' video for Hey Boy, Hey Girl or did you rave your exams blues away to this song?

Procrastination was a wonderful way to spend study sessions learning the Romeo dance.

Did you strut out of Irish Paper Two to Amerie?

Did Mary J. Blige and U2 make you feel better and see the bigger picture after that brutal Biology paper?

Bet you were in the middle of the circle at the exam party for The Logical Song.