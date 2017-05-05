Every Tuesday, we do an item called Milestone Music Moment. It’s all about a certain song that reminds you of a moment in your life - when you hear it, it brings the memories flooding back. It doesn’t have to be a big event – it can be as simple as the song that was big the year you were turning eighteen.

Mary Jane O’Regan chose Paul Weller’s ‘You Do Something To Me’ and it brought her back to the summer of 2006, moving house, Wine Wednesdays, sitting out in the back garden with the girls talking about break ups and singing at the top of their lungs.

Barry Lawlor chose D’Ream’s ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ which was the soundtrack to a particularly bad day he had when he was a young college student which included losing his jacket, his wallet (with a wad of cash in it) and crashing his car!

Sinead Goggins chose The Wonder Of You’ because it reminds her of the morning back in 2007 that she text the show to let us in on a little secret! Herself and her boyfriend (who she met at an Elvis tribute gig) were heading off to Vegas to get married and NO ONE KNEW.

Grace Loughry chose ‘I Just Haven’t Met You Yet’ by Michael Buble because she says it got her & her husband Joe through the difficult 3 year wait while adopting their son Davin and the 5 year wait for their little girl Conchita

David Clarke chose Bob Sinclair’s ‘Love Generation’ because it reminds him of his Christmas party 11 years ago, the night he first met his wife and treated her to a slap up meal…….in Abrakebabra.

