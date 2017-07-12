All this week on Lost In Music we're giving some of our favourite TV theme tunes a spin.

There's so many memorable TV theme songs that transform a series and tie it all together..

The clapping in I'll Be There For You before Friends started, trying to nail all the words to Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air or driving around thinking you're super cool with the Knight Rider theme song playing loud.

But for now, here are some of our favourites;

From Malcolm In The Middle: They Might Be Giants Boss Of Me

From Scrubs: Lazlo Bane Superman

From Chuck: Cake Short Shirt Long Jacket

From Peaky Blinders: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Red Right Hand

From Charmed: Love Spit Love How Soon Is Now