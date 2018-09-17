Fatboy Slim is one of the most influential beat music makers in the World. His career spans numerous bands, and he holds the Guinness World Record for most amount of number ones under different names.

If you want to win tickets to see him play Dubin's 3 Arena in March 2019? Keep on reading!

Norman Cook started out as the base player in 80's group The Housemartins, who scored a number one for their track 'Caravan of Love'. Moving on from that success he started to play more with vinyl and creating big beats. He set up Beats International who had the huge hit 'Dub be good to me'.

In 1996 Norman Cook became Fatboy Slim, releasing his debut album 'Better Living Through Chemistry' which was well received. Then in 1998 he released 'You've Come A Long Way Baby' which cemented him as possibly the hottest DJ of the 90s.

Take an hour to enjoy this massive gig on Brighton Beach from back in 2002. Highlighting the legend status of one Norman Cook. Playing to 250,000 people on the beach.

On Lost in Music this week, Ed Smith has a pair of tickets to see Fatboy Slim in the 3 Arena on Saturday 2nd March 2019. We want you to play 'Where's Norman?' which basically means you need to listen to the show nightly, when you hear a song featuring Norman Cook, send us a WhatsApp voice note shouting 'THERE'S NORMAN'! Our number is 0874100102

To inspire you we have created a 'Where's Norman?' spotify list.

Lost in Music with Ed Smith Weeknights 7pm