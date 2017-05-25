All this week, Lost in Music has been searching for the best break out stars who went solo after starting out with a band.

We need help to pick the best..

Your ideas will go into a listener playlist so get involved!

Here's some suggestions to get you going..

The Queen of Rock n'Roll Stevie Nicks sidestepped from Fleetwood Mac to release solo material

Dr. Dre had a shaky start to his solo career after N.W.A with the album Dr. Dre Presents The Aftermath but his second album 2001 was certified six times platinum and well.. the rest is history.

After The Fugees split in 1997, Lauryn Hill went on the write arguably one of the best albums of all time (or at least the 90's!) - The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

While playing with Faces (including bandmate Ronnie Wood) back in the 70's, crooner Rod Stewart pursued his solo career and quickly became one of the best-selling music artists of all time with six consecutive number one albums in the UK.

Annie Lennox embarked on her solo career after her time as part of new wave band The Tourists and then Eurythmics. In 1992 she released her debut album Diva, that went on to sell over 1.2 million copies in the UK alone.