It is no secret the love Paul McLoone has for John Lennon. This week we have a very special prize, John Lennon's Imagine The Ultimate Collection. That is why Paul has made it his classic album of the week.

Join Paul nightly for your chance to win copies of this amazing reissue on CD, Boxset and Vinyl.

Celebrating the apex of John Lennon’s solo career with a six-disc box set, Imagine – The Ultimate Collection. This historical, remixed and remastered 140-track collection is fully authorised by Yoko Ono Lennon who oversaw the production and creative direction. Spread across four CDs and two Blu-ray discs, this truly unique expanded edition offers a variety of listening experiences that are at once immersive and intimate, ranging from the brand new Ultimate Mixes of the iconic album, which reveal whole new levels of sonic depth, definition and clarity to these timeless songs, to the Raw Studio Mixes that allow listeners to hear Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band’s original, unadorned performances, to enveloping 5.1 surround sound mixes, and a Quadrasonic Album Mix, presenting the original four speaker mix remastered in Quadrasonic sound for the first time in nearly fifty years.

Imagine will also be released in concurrent multiple physical and digital configurations including as a 2CD Deluxe Edition, 1CD remaster, and 2LP 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl edition as well as 2LP limited edition 180 gram clear vinyl. The digital Ultimate Collection will include all audio from the four CDs, and the Deluxe and Standard will also have digital equivalents.