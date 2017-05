Once again this summer, Dublin's Iveagh Gardens throws open its gates this July for a string of concerts.

And this week on Lost In Music you can win a GOLDEN TICKET for all 10 Iveagh Gardens gigs.

The lucky winner can head along to Future Islands, Aslan, Olly Murs, both Fleet Foxes gigs, Nathan Carter, Dropkick Murphy, Belle and Sebastien, Damien Dempsey AND Passenger!

