The first raft of acts has been released for Metropolis 2018. We think you're going to like it!

ROISIN MURPHY // MAC DEMARCO // VILLAGERS // BLOOD ORANGE // YOUNG FATHERS // THE BLACK MADONNA // GRANDBROTHERS // GWENNO

Paul McLoone has a pair of weekend tickets for Metropolis this October. Yes yes we realise the summer isn't quite done yet but we need musical adventures to look forward to.

Tune into Paul McLoone tonight from 9pm to win the FIRST pair!

Metropolis Festival takes place on the October Bank Holiday Weekend on Saturday 27 & Sunday 28 in RDS, Dublin.